MSNBC’s John Heilemann: ‘High Probability’ That ‘Pathological Liar’ Trump Isn’t Really Taking Hydroxychloroquine Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

President *Donald Trump* today said he's been taking President *Donald Trump* today said he's been taking hydroxychloroquine , but MSNBC's *Nicolle Wallace* said in response Monday afternoon that there's always the possibility he's lying. 👓 View full article

