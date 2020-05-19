Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine isn’t falling back. The hip-hop entertainer has continued to pop off at Billboard over feeling cheated out of toppling its Hot 100 chart. Tek’s Big Mad 6ix9ine hit up Instagram with a slew of anti-Billboard posts. Notably, he singled out the organization for possibly using suspect tactics to force his […]



The post Tekashi 6ix9ine Reacts To Landing At No. 3 By Ripping Billboard But Ariana Grande + Justin Bieber Clap Back appeared first on . New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine isn’t falling back. The hip-hop entertainer has continued to pop off at Billboard over feeling cheated out of toppling its Hot 100 chart. Tek’s Big Mad 6ix9ine hit up Instagram with a slew of anti-Billboard posts. Notably, he singled out the organization for possibly using suspect tactics to force his […]The post Tekashi 6ix9ine Reacts To Landing At No. 3 By Ripping Billboard But Ariana Grande + Justin Bieber Clap Back appeared first on . 👓 View full article

