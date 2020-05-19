Global  

Leonardo DiCaprio aids launch of USD 2 million fund for Africa's Virunga National Park

Mid-Day Tuesday, 19 May 2020
Joining hands with the European Commission, actor Leonardo DiCaprio launched the Virunga Fund with seed money of USD 2 million to support Africa's Virunga National Park. Since Virunga has lost a significant amount of revenue due to COVID shutdown post-March, the fund will be used to support the national park and the communities...
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Leonardo DiCaprio supports nature reserve after deadly attack

Leonardo DiCaprio supports nature reserve after deadly attack 00:36

 Movie star Leonardo DiCaprio has joined a campaign supporting the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

