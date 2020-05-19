Leonardo DiCaprio aids launch of USD 2 million fund for Africa's Virunga National Park
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () Joining hands with the European Commission, actor Leonardo DiCaprio launched the Virunga Fund with seed money of USD 2 million to support Africa's Virunga National Park. Since Virunga has lost a significant amount of revenue due to COVID shutdown post-March, the fund will be used to support the national park and the communities...
The Indiana Dunes National Park will reopen part of a local beach in time for the Memorial Day weekend, but beachgoers will be monitored to make sure they adhere to coronavirus pandemic safeguards, a..