Lee Johnson Nancy Pelosi calls Trump 'morbidly obese' - shouldn't take hydroxychloroquine https://t.co/muot3Blpf1 ,"FDA warned… https://t.co/Cr6LQs8f5y 12 seconds ago Cyril DeLaPerriere RT @mkraju: Nancy Pelosi on @AC360: “He’s our President and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the sci… 26 seconds ago Glenn Shapiro RT @StevenReyCristo: @JoyAnnReid Nancy Pelosi on Trump taking Hydroxychloroquine: "...I would rather he not be taking something that has b… 2 minutes ago Kia Ora Qanuck @halfpint1166 @nascarred14 Wasn't ImpeachmentHoax 2.0 suppose to be about the 'hidden enemy'? Guess Nancy Pelosi a… https://t.co/vH4Z7VwIds 2 minutes ago Suzanne Spears Nancy Pelosi Says ‘Morbidly Obese’ Trump Taking Hydroxychloroquine Is ‘Not a Good Idea’ https://t.co/tKEe73te5m 3 minutes ago