Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

We all have seen Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's bond on multiple occasions, on social media, or even on Koffee With Karan in the last season. Their chemistry can easily burn the screen if the siblings pair up for a movie. But their mother, Neelima Azeem, wasn't really sure of embracing parenthood again. It was Shahid who... 👓 View full article