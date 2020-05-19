Global  

Matthew Perry Is Using This Dating App After His Recent Split

Just Jared Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Matthew Perry is reportedly looking for love on the dating app Raya after his recent split from girlfriend Molly Hurwitz. The 50-year-old Friends actor is “back on” the app and is “messaging girls and getting back into online dating again,” according to Us Weekly. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matthew Perry Matthew started [...]
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: Matthew Perry turns to dating app

Matthew Perry turns to dating app 01:04

 Matthew Perry turns to dating app Matthew is reportedly "back on" Raya. The actor has turned to the exclusive, invitation-only dating app in a bid to find love after his two-year relationship with Molly Hurwitz came to an end earlier this month. A source confirmed to Us Weekly magazine that Matthew,...

