Matthew Perry Is Using This Dating App After His Recent Split
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () Matthew Perry is reportedly looking for love on the dating app Raya after his recent split from girlfriend Molly Hurwitz. The 50-year-old Friends actor is “back on” the app and is “messaging girls and getting back into online dating again,” according to Us Weekly. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matthew Perry Matthew started [...]
