Recent related news from verified sources Paddy Bowden death: Estranged wife of Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson found dead at their home Paddy Bowden, the estranged wife of Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson, has been found dead at their marital home.

Independent 19 hours ago



Grieving Ryan Smyth says focus now on little Hannah after death of wife Clare and daughter Bethany A grieving father who lost his wife and daughter in a tragic accident has said the focus is now on his surviving child.

Belfast Telegraph 1 day ago



