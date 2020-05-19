Watch Stonebwoy's Bathroom Session For WaterAid x Clash Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

It's caused a sensation...



Ghanaian icon *Stonebwoy* took part in a very special Bathroom Session for WaterAid x Clash last night (May 18th).



The star is one of Africa's biggest artists, someone whose talents are beginning to become globally recognised.



Currently staying at home to help the fight against COVID-19, Stonebwoy took part in our special performance partnership with WaterAid.



Shooting an extremely intimate performance in his very own bathroom, the set was dominated by his effervescent energy.



Watch it back below.



Stonebwoy's fourth album 'Anloga Junction' is out now.



