Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

UGK’s Bun B is feeling the Jordan love. The hip-hop veteran has shared a look at a pair of sneakers sent his way from Team Nike and Jordan Brand. Air Bun B went to Instagram Tuesday with the must-see shot. Bun revealed he now owns a pair of the same sneakers “The Last Dance” star […]



The post Bun B Reveals A Pair Of Jordan Kicks Nike Sent Him From The Last Dance: “It’s Good Being Team Jumpman” appeared first on . UGK’s Bun B is feeling the Jordan love. The hip-hop veteran has shared a look at a pair of sneakers sent his way from Team Nike and Jordan Brand. Air Bun B went to Instagram Tuesday with the must-see shot. Bun revealed he now owns a pair of the same sneakers “The Last Dance” star […]The post Bun B Reveals A Pair Of Jordan Kicks Nike Sent Him From The Last Dance: “It’s Good Being Team Jumpman” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

