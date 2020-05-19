Bun B Reveals A Pair Of Jordan Kicks Nike Sent Him From The Last Dance: “It’s Good Being Team Jumpman”
|
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
UGK’s Bun B is feeling the Jordan love. The hip-hop veteran has shared a look at a pair of sneakers sent his way from Team Nike and Jordan Brand. Air Bun B went to Instagram Tuesday with the must-see shot. Bun revealed he now owns a pair of the same sneakers “The Last Dance” star […]
The post Bun B Reveals A Pair Of Jordan Kicks Nike Sent Him From The Last Dance: “It’s Good Being Team Jumpman” appeared first on .