Joan Collins criticizes UK government for 'utter discrimination' and 'ageism' of citizens over age 70 amid coronavirus crisis

Answering questions from people in Cornwall, Labour Leader Sir Keir Stamer says that the Government must get a general consensus from the public on the forward strategy in dealing with coronavirus crisis. He added that he believes that the future of easing lockdown lies with the track and trace app...
Qatar is making it mandatory for all citizens and residents to install its coronavirus tracking app when leaving the house — or face a hefty fine and even jail... The Next Web Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Belfast Telegraph •CBS News