Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: LeBron James Reacts To The Last Dance + Reveals First Time He Met Michael Jordan

SOHH Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Watch: LeBron James Reacts To The Last Dance + Reveals First Time He Met Michael JordanNBA superstar LeBron James still can’t get over how much “The Last Dance” impacted him. King James has dished on his love for the Michael Jordan documentary, how much he respects the G.O.A.T. and more. Watch and comment below! In UNINTERRUPTED’s reaction show to the finale of “The Last Dance,” LeBron James shares his thoughts […]

The post Watch: LeBron James Reacts To The Last Dance + Reveals First Time He Met Michael Jordan appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Broussard on why MJ is the GOAT: Jordan let no one else win until he was done

Broussard on why MJ is the GOAT: Jordan let no one else win until he was done 03:53

 FOX NBA Analyst Christ Broussard on why Michael Jordan is the greatest of all-time: Jordan let no one else win until he was done. Broussard was reacting to ESPN's 'The Last Dance' documentary.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael Jordan claims he had food poisoning in legendary 'Flu Game' [Video]

Michael Jordan claims he had food poisoning in legendary 'Flu Game'

The Bulls icon is remembered for scoring 38 points while being very sick during Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine On Her Mother Juanita’s Absence From ‘The Last Dance’ [Video]

Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine On Her Mother Juanita’s Absence From ‘The Last Dance’

After the series finale of the hit ESPN docuseries, “The Last Dance,” Michael Jordan’s daughter, Jasmine Jordan, addresses one question on some fans’ mi

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 00:45Published

Recent related news from verified sources

LeBron: My style would've gelled with Jordan's

LeBron James, invigorated by watching the "The Last Dance" over the last five weeks, said he's thought about playing his patented point forward role alongside...
ESPN Also reported by •USATODAY.com

'The Last Dance:' Why Scott Burrell enjoyed Michael Jordan's trash talking on 1997-98 Chicago Bulls

Scott Burrell remains amused when watching Michael Jordan's trash talking on "The Last Dance" Chicago Bulls documentary.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this