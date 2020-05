You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Happy Birthday, JoJo Siwa!



Happy Birthday, JoJo Siwa! Joelle Joanie Siwa turns 17 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the YouTuber. 1. She rose to fame as a cast member on the popular show, “Dance Moms.” 2... Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:54 Published 1 hour ago Nick Cannon Opens Up About Feud With Eminem, Jojo Siwa Rocks a New Look and More | Billboard News



Jojo Siwa has a new look after years of rocking her signature ponytail, Nick Cannon talks decade-long feud with Eminem and Missy Elliott releases a new music video. Credit: Billboard Duration: 01:59 Published on April 22, 2020

Tweets about this Naija Reports Now on Naija Reports It's Not Just North West! How JoJo Siwa Became the Reigning Tween Queen https://t.co/75BAzTHt2F https://t.co/a9g8A7Vl08 1 minute ago Andy Vermaut It's Not Just North West! How JoJo Siwa Became the Reigning Tween Queen https://t.co/bG8n4ATa5F https://t.co/vVztk1boDP 4 minutes ago Jojo RT @that1walrusguy: fantasy tropes are so funny cause they’re literally always like: North = some unspeakable evil South = pirate jungle is… 5 days ago