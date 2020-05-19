Global  

Chrissy Teigen Posts Public Message to Her 'Rich' Friends Asking for a Free 'Cravings' Swag Box

Just Jared Tuesday, 19 May 2020
Chrissy Teigen put together a Cravings swag box to send to a select few people featuring her cookbooks, cookware and more. Ali Wong, Shay Mitchell, and Kourtney Kardashian were just a few of the celebs to receive one, and after they posted about the box on their Instagrams, some other celebs started sliding into Chrissy‘s [...]
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Chrissy Teigen calls out 'rich' friends for asking for free products

Chrissy Teigen calls out 'rich' friends for asking for free products 00:49

 Chrissy Teigen has called out her "rich" friends on Instagram for asking for freebies from her Cravings cooking empire.

Chrissy Teigen Tells "Rich" Friends to Stop Asking for PR Boxes--With a Side of Shade for Alison Roman

It seems everyone wants a Cravings by Chrissy Teigen PR package. For those unfamiliar with PR packages, it is a practice of brands sending boxes of new...
E! Online

Chrissy Teigen tells her 'rich' friends to stop asking for free Cravings products

'My marketing budget is not infinite but my love for you is'
Independent


