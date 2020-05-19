Global  

Ryan Seacrest Returns to TV After Absence, Makes First On-Air Statement After Stroke Rumors

Just Jared Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Ryan Seacrest returned to host Live! with Kelly and Ryan after a whirlwind few hours that had fans very concerned for his health. It began during Sunday night’s American Idol finale when Ryan appeared to slur his words and his right eye seemed like it could be swollen. Then, Monday morning, Ryan was absent from [...]
News video: Ryan Seacrest's Rep Dissolves Rumors Of Stroke During 'American Idol' Finale

Ryan Seacrest's Rep Dissolves Rumors Of Stroke During 'American Idol' Finale 00:32

 Ryan Secrest hosted “American Idol” remotely from his house and fans noticed something odd. According to CNN, fans said he appeared to slur his speech and his right eye seemed to be enlarged. Secrest’s representative addressed the rumors of the host possibly experiencing a stroke. The rep said...

