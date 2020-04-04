Force of Nature: New Mel Gibson movie slammed for 'disrespectful' and 'tone-deaf' portrayal of Puerto Rico hurricane
Kate Bosworth and Emile Hirsch also star in the action film
FORCE OF NATURE movie trailer - Plot synopsis: A gang of thieves plan a heist during a hurricane and encounter trouble when a cop tries to force everyone in the building to evacuate.
Director: Michael Polish
Writers: Cory Miller, Cory Miller
Stars: Mel Gibson, Kate Bosworth, Emile Hirsch FORCE OF NATURE movie (2020) - Mel Gibson, Kate Bosworth, Emile Hirsch 02:43
