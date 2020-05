Watch JoJo Siwa Show Off Her Natural Curls For ‘Wipe It Down’ Challenge Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

JoJo Siwa celebrated the countdown to her 17th birthday on Monday (May 18) by doing the "Wipe It Down" challenge on TikTok. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this