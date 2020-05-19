Global  

Internet Goes Crazy Over JoJo Siwa's 'Wipe It Down' TikTok Challenge

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
JoJo Siwa brought in her 17th birthday with a “Wipe It Down” Challenge video on TikTok. The entertainer turns 17 TODAY (May 19). Happy Birthday JoJo!! In her video, JoJo starts out in her normal, high pony tail with a bow and sparkly outfit while spraying her mirror, before wiping it away to reveal a [...]
