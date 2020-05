Watch: King Von Disses Montana Of 300, Timbaland’s Rap Sidekick Magoo Returns, 6ix9ine Vs. Billboard Heats Up Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s Billboard beef heating up, King Von dissing Montana of 300 over his Chicago origins and Magoo trending. Watch and comment below!



The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Tekashi 6ix9ine's Billboard beef heating up, King Von dissing Montana of 300 over his Chicago origins and Magoo trending.

