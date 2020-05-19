Here’s 20 Powerful + Motivational Hip-Hop Songs To Celebrate Malcolm X’s 95th Birthday
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Today marks the 95th birthday of late civil rights icon Malcolm X – someone known for targeting social injustice, crushing oppression and ultimately reminding the entire world Black Lives Matter before it became a hashtag. In celebration of X’s legacy, here’s a SOHH playlist of 20+ songs inspired by his determination to evolve, fight for […]
