Here’s 20 Powerful + Motivational Hip-Hop Songs To Celebrate Malcolm X’s 95th Birthday Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Today marks the 95th birthday of late civil rights icon Malcolm X – someone known for targeting social injustice, crushing oppression and ultimately reminding the entire world Black Lives Matter before it became a hashtag. In celebration of X’s legacy, here’s a SOHH playlist of 20+ songs inspired by his determination to evolve, fight for […]



The post Here’s 20 Powerful + Motivational Hip-Hop Songs To Celebrate Malcolm X’s 95th Birthday appeared first on . Today marks the 95th birthday of late civil rights icon Malcolm X – someone known for targeting social injustice, crushing oppression and ultimately reminding the entire world Black Lives Matter before it became a hashtag. In celebration of X’s legacy, here’s a SOHH playlist of 20+ songs inspired by his determination to evolve, fight for […]The post Here’s 20 Powerful + Motivational Hip-Hop Songs To Celebrate Malcolm X’s 95th Birthday appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Aberdale Strongbeard RT @sohh: Here's 20 Powerful + Motivational Hip-Hop Songs To Celebrate Malcolm X's 95th Birthday https://t.co/FQ0QxzBHHA https://t.co/7iKkN… 30 minutes ago SOHH Here's 20 Powerful + Motivational Hip-Hop Songs To Celebrate Malcolm X's 95th Birthday https://t.co/FQ0QxzBHHA https://t.co/7iKkNZXRya 39 minutes ago Dosunmu Olamilekan RT @MarkOtabor: @Solomon_Buchi My Dad was my first and the most powerful motivational speaker when they bullied me in school, my mom was th… 2 days ago Fat Bloke Travels Need a bit of motivation this morning? Powerful Motivational & Positivity Quotes #5 Video Here -… https://t.co/1qsjSHJt7p 3 days ago MARK 'Dsoulja OTABOR @Solomon_Buchi My Dad was my first and the most powerful motivational speaker when they bullied me in school, my mo… https://t.co/D9fsEFYlUg 3 days ago James Yee Sailing to Byzantium – W. B. Yeats (Powerful Life Poetry) | https://t.co/X9WaXl9CCK | Feed generated with FetchRSS… https://t.co/gNcDmWKF1K 3 days ago ThinkRight.me Our series of motivational and powerful quotes by the most inspirational personalities from around the world. Here… https://t.co/BvnWot3xHc 5 days ago James Yee Arnold Schwarzenegger Quotes to Pump You Up for Success | Badass Quotes | https://t.co/yLH8iRvxIC | Feed generated… https://t.co/i0l6srY97Q 6 days ago