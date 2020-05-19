Watch: John Legend Dishes On Working W/ Frank Ocean + Aretha Franklin In New Apple Music Q&A

Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

G.O.O.D. Music’s John Legend has plenty to talk about these days. The popular crooner chopped it up with Apple Music Beats 1 personality Zane Lowe to dish on everything from dealing with his quarantine at home to close-knit music biz bonds. Watch and comment below! Zane Lowe connects with John Legend to talk about writing […]



