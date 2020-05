Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published 1 day ago Noah Cyrus tearfully reflects on 'absolutely unbearable' time in sister Miley's shadow 01:10 Noah Cyrus opened up about the dark side of growing up in the spotlight in her new EP, “The End of Everything”.The singer candidly reflected on her life in the shadow of her older sister, Miley Cyrus.She took to Instagram Live to address pointed lyrics in her new song, “Young & Sad”.She said...