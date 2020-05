Sarah Hyland trades in brunette locks for bright new look: 'I did this all by myself' Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

It seems Sarah Hyland has said bye-bye to being a brunette. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this #UrduJokes #FunnySMS Breaking News Click On The Below Link And Read: FOX NEWS: Sarah Hyland trades in brunette locks for bright new look… https://t.co/NTrWFY53cQ 1 hour ago Abid Sarah Hyland trades in brunette locks for bright new look: 'I did this all by myself' https://t.co/DpUE3PdxHw 2 hours ago Patriotify: The social network built by America. Sarah Hyland trades in brunette locks for bright new look: ‘I did this all by myself’ | Fox News https://t.co/LWbNlNRUvH 4 hours ago Chris Sarah Hyland trades in brunette locks for bright new look: 'I did this all by myself' https://t.co/c4IBzv862P via… https://t.co/BvvuxTQiFk 4 hours ago