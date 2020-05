Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Brian Austin Green is running errands after revealing news about his personal life. The 46-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 star was seen heading out on a shopping run on Tuesday (May 19) in Westlake, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brian Austin Green Brian confirmed that he has split from wife Megan Fox after [...] 👓 View full article