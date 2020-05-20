Global  

Bon Jovi finds hope in "Unbroken," new song honoring veterans

CBS News Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Grammy Award-winning musician and philanthropist Jon Bon Jovi is honoring our veterans and their service with his new song, “Unbroken.” For the next 12 months, all proceeds from the song will go to the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation. Bon Jovi wrote the anthem for the new documentary, “To Be of Service,” about veterans who live with PTSD and the service animals who help them heal. Bon Jovi joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the musical project.
