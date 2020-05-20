The Voice Names a Season 18 Winner in Live Remote Finale
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () What a season, what a finale, what a time. The Voice just closed out season 18 and revealed a winner in the strangest, most surreal finale of the entire series. In the end, the top prize...
Todd Tilghman – the first person to audition this season – outlasted everyone and was crowned "The Voice" winner during the first-ever remote finale.
