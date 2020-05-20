Who Won 'The Voice' 2020? Season 18 Winner Revealed!

Global  

Just Jared Wednesday, 20 May 2020
SPOILER ALERT – Don’t continue reading if you’re avoiding spoilers from The Voice! Season 18 came to an end on Tuesday night (May 19), and the winner has officially been revealed. The five remaining finalists – Micah Iverson from Team Kelly, Thunderstorm Artis from Team Nick, CammWess from Team John, Toneisha Harris and Todd Tilghman [...]
