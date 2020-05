Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The Washington Nationals made history when they won their first World Series last week. Outfielder Gerardo Parra helped turn things around for the Nationals when he joined the team in May. But he may be remembered more for giving the team a new anthem, "Baby Shark." Parra joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss how it became his walk-up song and whether he wants to stay with the Nationals. 👓 View full article