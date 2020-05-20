Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Art collective Meow Wolf

CBS News Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
What is Meow Wolf? An art collective founded in Santa Fe, N.M., whose name came from words picked out of a hat, and which puts on immersive exhibitions that tantalize audiences with vivid visuals and storytelling that is magical, mysterious, or just downright weird. Their latest exhibit, called "The House of Eternal Return," is contained in a former bowling alley purchased by one of the group's benefactors, "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin. Conor Knighton reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Movement Arts Collective -- the Art of the Bellydance in Red Bank [Video]

Movement Arts Collective -- the Art of the Bellydance in Red Bank

Movement Arts Collective -- the Art of the Bellydance in Red Bank

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

Tweets about this