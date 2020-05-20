Art collective Meow Wolf

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

What is Meow Wolf? An art collective founded in Santa Fe, N.M., whose name came from words picked out of a hat, and which puts on immersive exhibitions that tantalize audiences with vivid visuals and storytelling that is magical, mysterious, or just downright weird. Their latest exhibit, called "The House of Eternal Return," is contained in a former bowling alley purchased by one of the group's benefactors, "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin. Conor Knighton reports. 👓 View full article

