JoJo Siwa Throws Herself a JoJo Siwa-Themed Birthday Party!

Just Jared Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
JoJo Siwa is going all out for her 17th birthday! The YouTube and Nickelodeon star took to her Tik Tok on Tuesday (May 19) to give fans a look inside her JoJo Siwa-themed birthday party. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of JoJo Siwa In the video, JoJo wears colorful, glittery outfit with her signature [...]
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Happy Birthday, JoJo Siwa!

Happy Birthday, JoJo Siwa! 00:54

 Happy Birthday, JoJo Siwa! Joelle Joanie Siwa turns 17 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the YouTuber. 1. She rose to fame as a cast member on the popular show, “Dance Moms.” 2. JoJo is known for her huge collection of hair bows. 3. Her nickname is JoJo with the Big Bow. 4. JoJo has...

