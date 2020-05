Jozi South Africa RT @Independent: Roger Waters says David Gilmour banned him from the Pink Floyd website https://t.co/qY33odWxmT 33 seconds ago mentalephemera RT @Independent: Roger Waters says David Gilmour banned him from the Pink Floyd website https://t.co/KWyTC34qiC 3 minutes ago The Independent Roger Waters says David Gilmour banned him from the Pink Floyd website https://t.co/qY33odWxmT 3 minutes ago Paul Bacon RT @IndyMusic: Roger Waters says David Gilmour banned him from the Pink Floyd website https://t.co/pRdIUJIUwW 13 minutes ago Global Analytica Roger Waters says David Gilmour banned him from the Pink Floyd website https://t.co/T6zYlJP7ip 15 minutes ago Jacob Pape Roger Waters says David Gilmour banned him from the Pink Floyd website: ‘He thinks that I’m irrelevant’.. Or maybe… https://t.co/CWI8TgGnX0 19 minutes ago DarkNews Calm guys #RogerWaters #DavidGilmour Waters says David Gilmour banned him from the Pink Floyd website: ‘He thinks… https://t.co/rhpxUMx2gV 19 minutes ago