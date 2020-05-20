Global  

Search for Former WWE Star Shad Gaspard Suspended After Going Missing in Ocean at Venice Beach

Just Jared Wednesday, 20 May 2020
The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for Shad Gaspard. After the 39-year-old WWE star went missing while going for a swim with his 10-year-old son Aryeh at a beach in Los Angeles, the Coast Guard confirmed that they’ve suspended their search in a statement to E! News. “I can’t speak to L.A. County [...]
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Former WWE Star Shad Gaspard Is Missing

Former WWE Star Shad Gaspard Is Missing 00:32

 Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard is missing. His family says the 39-year-old went missing after visiting a newly reopened California beach. According to CNN, Gaspard was last seen at Marina Del Rey Beach in Venice Beach. Gaspard's wife, Siliana, said on her Instagram account. "If you've seen him...

