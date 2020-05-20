Search for Former WWE Star Shad Gaspard Suspended After Going Missing in Ocean at Venice Beach
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for Shad Gaspard. After the 39-year-old WWE star went missing while going for a swim with his 10-year-old son Aryeh at a beach in Los Angeles, the Coast Guard confirmed that they’ve suspended their search in a statement to E! News. “I can’t speak to L.A. County [...]
