Recent related videos from verified sources McDonalds Sorry for, 'No Blacks Allowed' Chinese Sign



GUANGZHOU, CHINA — McDonald's was forced to apologize after a video went viral showing a laminated sign posted in one of its Chinese restaurants. The sign read, "Notice: We've been informed that.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:25 Published on April 16, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this