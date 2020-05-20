Ed Sheeran paid cash for empire

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Ed Sheeran Pays Cash for $68 Million Properties The 'Shape of You' hitmaker has piles of cash sitting in the bank that he doesn't need to raise a mortgage to buy his multi-million dollar property empire.

AceShowbiz 4 days ago



Ed Sheeran paid £57m for his 22 properties in cash The singing superstar has forked out on a property empire that includes 22 houses and apartments in London

Tamworth Herald 5 days ago





Tweets about this