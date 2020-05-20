Global  

Ed Sheeran paid cash for empire

ContactMusic Wednesday, 20 May 2020
Credit: Bang Media
Ed Sheeran paid £57m in cash for his property empire

Ed Sheeran paid £57m in cash for his property empire 01:14

 Ed Sheeran doesn't have mortgages for any of the properties in his vast portfolio.

Ed Sheeran Pays Cash for $68 Million Properties

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker has piles of cash sitting in the bank that he doesn't need to raise a mortgage to buy his multi-million dollar property empire.
AceShowbiz

Ed Sheeran paid £57m for his 22 properties in cash

Ed Sheeran paid £57m for his 22 properties in cashThe singing superstar has forked out on a property empire that includes 22 houses and apartments in London
Tamworth Herald


