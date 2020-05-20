Roger Waters Claims David Gilmour Banned Him From Pink Floyd's Website

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

"I think he thinks that because I left the band in 1985 that he owns Pink Floyd..."



*Roger Waters* has gone to war with *David Gilmour* over the *Pink Floyd* website.



Roger Waters departed Pink Floyd in 1985, leading to an acrimonious law suit between himself and the remaining members.



Since then, tempers have rarely cooled, a kind of simmering feud that crops up in barbed remarks and subtle shade.



Now it seems Roger Waters believes he is banned from Pink Floyd's website and social channels, which won't allow him to promote his long-running solo endeavours.



Posting a full video online, he accused David Gilmour of blocking him, commenting:



"It seems to me, that it would be fair and correct if we should have equal access to you all and be able to share our projects.... David thinks he owns it. I think he thinks that because I left the band in 1985 that he owns Pink Floyd, that he is Pink Floyd, that, really, I’m irrelevant and I should keep my mouth shut."



Watch the video below.



