Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

"The Irishman": Scorsese, Pacino and De Niro together, finally

CBS News Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Director Martin Scorsese and actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro talk with correspondent Lee Cowan about their first-ever collaboration, "The Irishman," the true story of Frank Sheeran, a hit man for a Philadelphia crime family. The mob epic, which spans decades, was created using cutting-edge technology to "de-age" its cast, as it traces a story of loyalty and corruption, and explores the fate of Teamsters Union president Jimmy Hoffa.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Producer Irwin Winkler on Scorsese and Stallone

As a producer, Irwin Winkler has shown "The Right Stuff," made a star of Sylvester Stallone with "Rocky," and had Martin Scorsese's back in the production of two...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RoboD4ni

Robo Dan RT @iMovies10: The Irishman (2019) Genre : Biography, Crime, Drama Director: Martin Scorsese Writers: Steven Zaillian (screenplay), Charle… 10 hours ago

iMovies10

iMoviesHD The Irishman (2019) Genre : Biography, Crime, Drama Director: Martin Scorsese Writers: Steven Zaillian (screenplay… https://t.co/4Wp9cu2Tio 10 hours ago

realTrumpDreams

Donald Trump Dreams RT @RyanLeas: Had a dream that, instead of The Irishman, Scorsese got De Niro, Pacino, & Pesci together for a movie called Out Go The Light… 22 hours ago

RyanLeas

Ryan Leas Had a dream that, instead of The Irishman, Scorsese got De Niro, Pacino, & Pesci together for a movie called Out Go… https://t.co/A3uGRtlqjP 2 days ago

RoboD4ni

Robo Dan RT @timtrimingham: The Irishman review – Scorsese’s sweeping tale of crime and politics https://t.co/q7HKnEeBSf 4 days ago

timtrimingham

Timothy T Lee The Irishman review – Scorsese’s sweeping tale of crime and politics https://t.co/q7HKnEeBSf 4 days ago

realmarkdoc

benny blanco @tarzanbhoy1967 Love Scorsese. Love Bob De Niro. Love Al Pacino. Love American mob films. Love modern history. Ha… https://t.co/u2BtjqDlFl 5 days ago

stephengraves

Stephen Graves @iainlobb I'd argue that the lengthy coda with Old De Niro is the *point* of the film; it's Scorsese once and for a… https://t.co/M2iJ0cKW6c 6 days ago