"The Irishman": Scorsese, Pacino and De Niro together, finally
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () Director Martin Scorsese and actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro talk with correspondent Lee Cowan about their first-ever collaboration, "The Irishman," the true story of Frank Sheeran, a hit man for a Philadelphia crime family. The mob epic, which spans decades, was created using cutting-edge technology to "de-age" its cast, as it traces a story of loyalty and corruption, and explores the fate of Teamsters Union president Jimmy Hoffa.