Sia Adopted Two Teenage Boys Last Year and We’re Just Now Finding Out About It?

Sia Reveals She Is A Mom Of 2Sia, the pop singer who doesn't like to show her face, has revealed a bit of her heart.
In an interview on Tuesday, she shared that her family has grown by two since last year.
Sia told Sirius XM's..
Sia has adopted two foster care teensSia has confirmed reports she's a mum to two teenagers.
♡n RT @adoptolderkids: Congratulations to @Sia and her sons! More than 23,000 children will age out of the US #fostercare system every year. T… 6 minutes ago
Skeletongirl91 RT @huffpostqueer: Sia is spending her time in self-isolation with her two teenage sons, whom she adopted as they were aging out of the fos… 19 minutes ago
𝑛𝑎𝑡𝑎𝑙𝑖𝑎 RT @billboard: In a new interview #Sia revealed that she adopted two 18-year-old boys last year: "They were both 18 — they’re both 19-years… 25 minutes ago
Koimoi.com Singer Sia Reveals She Adopted 2 Teenage Boys Last Year, Here’s Why
@Sia #Koimoi
https://t.co/yoWyKpZVB1 2 hours ago
Richard RT @WIONews: The 44-year-old singer, in the interview, also spoke about handling being in quarantine with two teenage boys during the pande… 2 hours ago
WION The 44-year-old singer, in the interview, also spoke about handling being in quarantine with two teenage boys durin… https://t.co/qRyBpbGBSL 2 hours ago