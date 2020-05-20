Global  

Sia Adopted Two Teenage Boys Last Year and We’re Just Now Finding Out About It?

Wednesday, 20 May 2020
Sia revealed on Tuesday (May 19) that she adopted two 18-year-old teenage boys last year to save them from aging out of the foster care system.
News video: Sia Reveals She Adopted Two Teenage Boys | Billboard News

Sia Reveals She Adopted Two Teenage Boys | Billboard News 01:28

 The 44-year-old singer said, "I actually adopted two sons last year. They were both 18 — they’re both 19-years-old now. They were aging out of the foster care system."

