Natalie Dormer 'So Ridiculously Proud' of Midwife Sister Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

During a chat with Kelly Clarkson on her talk show, the 'Game of Thrones' actress explains why she fears she'll never be able to properly express the pride she has for her sister. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Natalie Dormer 'So Ridiculously Proud' of Midwife Sister Amid Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/3ik0LoA57g https://t.co/rAsjkoLNHQ 7 minutes ago