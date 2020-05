Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Shad Gaspard, a former WWE wrestler, has tragically died at the age of 39. His body was found and identified after a swimming accident that took place over the weekend in Venice Beach, Calif. Shad and his 10-year-old son Aryeh were swimming when they got caught in a strong rip current. His body was found [...] 👓 View full article