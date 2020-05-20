Global  

One News Page

Tyler Perry tells Gayle King: "I'm ignored in Hollywood"

CBS News Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Tyler Perry made history this weekend with the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios. Perry is the first black American to own a major film studio outright. The Atlanta film complex spans 330 acres with12 sound stages – larger than the Burbank, California lots owned by Warner Brothers, Paramount, and Walt Disney Studios combined. “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King spoke to Perry in Atlanta about the historic moment. Tune in to “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday, October 8, for King’s full conversation with Perry.
Video credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published
