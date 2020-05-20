Tyler Perry tells Gayle King: "I'm ignored in Hollywood"
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () Tyler Perry made history this weekend with the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios. Perry is the first black American to own a major film studio outright. The Atlanta film complex spans 330 acres with12 sound stages – larger than the Burbank, California lots owned by Warner Brothers, Paramount, and Walt Disney Studios combined. “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King spoke to Perry in Atlanta about the historic moment. Tune in to “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday, October 8, for King’s full conversation with Perry.