"Exit Plan" - cast: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jan Bijvoet, Kate Ashfield, Tuva Novotny, Robert Aramayo Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

*Release date :* June 12, 2020

*Release date :* June 12, 2020

*Synopsis :* Insurance detective Max is investigating the disappearance of Arthur. The assignment takes him on a long and mysterious journey into ...

Exit Plan movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Insurance detective Max is investigating Arthur's disappearance. The assignment takes him on a long, mysterious journey into the clandestine Aurora Hotel. While in the midst of an existential crisis, Max questions his perception of reality.

