Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

"Exit Plan" - cast: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jan Bijvoet, Kate Ashfield, Tuva Novotny, Robert Aramayo

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Exit Plan - cast: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jan Bijvoet, Kate Ashfield, Tuva Novotny, Robert Aramayo*Release date :* June 12, 2020
*Synopsis :* Insurance detective Max is investigating the disappearance of Arthur. The assignment takes him on a long and mysterious journey into ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Exit Plan movie - Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Tuva Novotny, Sonja Richter

Exit Plan movie - Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Tuva Novotny, Sonja Richter 01:50

 Exit Plan movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Insurance detective Max is investigating Arthur's disappearance. The assignment takes him on a long, mysterious journey into the clandestine Aurora Hotel. While in the midst of an existential crisis, Max questions his perception of reality. directed...

You Might Like


Tweets about this