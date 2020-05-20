"Exit Plan" - cast: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jan Bijvoet, Kate Ashfield, Tuva Novotny, Robert Aramayo
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () *Release date :* June 12, 2020
*Synopsis :* Insurance detective Max is investigating the disappearance of Arthur. The assignment takes him on a long and mysterious journey into ...
Exit Plan movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Insurance detective Max is investigating Arthur's disappearance. The assignment takes him on a long, mysterious journey into the clandestine Aurora Hotel. While in the midst of an existential crisis, Max questions his perception of reality.
directed...