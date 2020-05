The History of Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt's Truly Precious Friendship Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Whether they're sharing a stage or an Instagram Live recording, Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt are forever bonded over Broadway. The longtime best friends teamed up last month for a... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this