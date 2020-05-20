Julia Roberts, other stars hand over social-media spotlight to health experts
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () Actors Julia Roberts, Hugh Jackman and Millie Bobby Brown are among the celebrities who will turn over their social media accounts to health experts to share facts and promote a science-driven approach to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Actress Julia Roberts on Wednesday (May 20) kicked off The ONE Campaign's #PassTheMic by talking to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, Dr. Anthony Fauci on her personal social media account.
To fight coronavirus misinformation, Hollywood stars are handing over their social media accounts to experts from the US to Nigeria to straighten the record.... Deutsche Welle Also reported by •allAfrica.com