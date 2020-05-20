Global  

Julia Roberts, other stars hand over social-media spotlight to health experts

Reuters India Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Actors Julia Roberts, Hugh Jackman and Millie Bobby Brown are among the celebrities who will turn over their social media accounts to health experts to share facts and promote a science-driven approach to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Dr. Fauci talks health disparities with Julia Roberts

Dr. Fauci talks health disparities with Julia Roberts 00:54

 Actress Julia Roberts on Wednesday (May 20) kicked off The ONE Campaign's #PassTheMic by talking to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, Dr. Anthony Fauci on her personal social media account.

