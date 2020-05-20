Courteney Cox Is Basically Friends' Monica Again While Playing Celebrity Escape Room

Courteney Cox is picking up some fresh food. The Friends alum was spotted shopping at the Malibu Farmer’s Market with a face mask and gloves over Memorial Day...

Courteney Cox surprises superfan after his Friends themed party got called off 'Friends' actor Courteney Cox on Monday surprised a 13-year-old superfan of the famous sitcom at the home edition of 'The Late Late Show' with James Corden....

Mid-Day 5 days ago



