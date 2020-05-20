Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Courteney Cox Is Basically Friends' Monica Again While Playing Celebrity Escape Room

E! Online Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Monica Geller lives on in Courteney Cox! In the exclusive sneak peek from Celebrity Escape Room, NBC's new special kicking off Red Nose Day 2020, Cox and her teammates Lisa Kudrow, Adam Scott...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Top 10 Reasons Monica Geller Is Underrated

Top 10 Reasons Monica Geller Is Underrated 11:35

 We could fill a binder with all the reasons Monica Geller is underrated. For this list, we’ll be looking at all of Monica’s most redeeming qualities.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Courteney Cox's emotional pregnancy [Video]

Courteney Cox's emotional pregnancy

Courteney Cox's pregnancy with Coco, now 15, was "emotional".

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:49Published
Courteney Cox reveals her favorite ‘Friends’ episode [Video]

Courteney Cox reveals her favorite ‘Friends’ episode

Cox played Monica Geller on the hit TV show and recently admitted she has been binge-watching the comedy for the first time during quarantine.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:58Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Courteney Cox Goes Shopping at Malibu Farmer's Market Amid Quarantine

Courteney Cox is picking up some fresh food. The Friends alum was spotted shopping at the Malibu Farmer’s Market with a face mask and gloves over Memorial Day...
Just Jared Also reported by •CBS NewsE! Online

Courteney Cox surprises superfan after his Friends themed party got called off

'Friends' actor Courteney Cox on Monday surprised a 13-year-old superfan of the famous sitcom at the home edition of 'The Late Late Show' with James Corden....
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this