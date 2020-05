Recent related videos from verified sources Trump’s Mail Ballot Voting BS



“What we're hearing from Donald Trump is an attempt to suppress the vote.” HuffPost spoke to an expert who dispelled the president’s claims that voter fraud is a massive problem in the U.S. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 02:54 Published on April 20, 2020 Michelle Obama's Voter Registration Group Supports Mail-In Voting



Michelle Obama's Voter Registration Group Supports Mail-In Voting Obama and the non-partisan organization she co-chairs, When We All Vote, issued a statement in support of the practice on Monday... Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:13 Published on April 14, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Trump threatens to hold back funding over 'rogue' Michigan decision on mail-in voting President Trump is threatening to withhold federal funding from Michigan over its decision to issue applications for mail-in absentee ballots to all voters ahead...

FOXNews.com 7 hours ago



Trump casts doubt on mail voting. His campaign promotes it. While President Donald Trump claims mail-in voting is ripe for fraud and “cheaters,” his reelection campaign and state allies are scrambling to launch...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



