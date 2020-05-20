Global  

'The 100' Showrunner Shares How Prequel Backdoor Pilot Affects Final Season

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 20 May 2020
The 100 final season premieres TONIGHT (May 20) and showrunner Jason Rothenberg is dishing on the prequel pilot. The backdoor pilot for the upcoming possible prequel series will air during the seventh season and it definitely factors into the arc of the season. “There’s a big story that is unfolding as the season goes along, [...]
