The Monster RT @tommyxtopher: LMAO @SymoneDSanders brought RECEIPTS to Fox News. WATCH: Fox News' Dana Perino Presses Biden Spox to Name One Lie From… 3 minutes ago

💙Remember November💙 RT @7SinsOfTrump: WATCH: Fox News’ Dana Perino Presses Biden Spox to Name One Lie From Trump On Coronavirus, Gets More Than She Asked For h… 4 minutes ago

7 Sins Of Trump WATCH: Fox News’ Dana Perino Presses Biden Spox to Name One Lie From Trump On Coronavirus, Gets More Than She Asked… https://t.co/N5vUZjvGAX 29 minutes ago

dangermouth Didn't know Symone stumped for Biden on Faux News, but as always - she OWNED this delusional chick, Dana Perino...… https://t.co/Qi4IwNgW9u 1 hour ago

Judy Riuliani 😷 This is awesome! WATCH: Fox News’ Dana Perino Presses Biden Spox to Name One Lie From Trump On Coronavirus, Gets M… https://t.co/4q721Negwy 3 hours ago

NJW😷 This is great. Must see tv! WATCH: Fox News’ Dana Perino Presses Biden Spox to Name One Lie From Trump On Coronavi… https://t.co/fOaSjHQybs 3 hours ago

JAMES DARRYL FLOWERS RT @rolandsmartin: Did @DanaPerino really try @SymoneDSanders? Hell, @realDonaldTrump has lied A LOT! " "WATCH: Fox News' Dana Perino Press… 5 hours ago