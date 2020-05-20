Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WATCH LIVE: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Holds Press Briefing

Mediaite Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
White House Press Secretary *Kayleigh McEnany* is set to hold a press briefing this afternoon.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany: 'Prayer Made A Difference' In Trump's Election

WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany: 'Prayer Made A Difference' In Trump's Election 00:39

 White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany recently commented on the role prayer played in the 2016 election.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Press Secretary displays Trump check in a little too much detail [Video]

Press Secretary displays Trump check in a little too much detail

President Trump’s press secretary may have revealed details of his private bank account during a Friday press briefing while displaying a check from his account. Kayleigh McEnany, the White House..

Credit: The New York Times     Duration: 00:49Published
WH faces pushback for claiming reporters want churches closed [Video]

WH faces pushback for claiming reporters want churches closed

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany on Friday was questioned numerous times about the 'mixed messaging' from the Trump administration after President Trump urged governors to reopen places of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:12Published

Recent related news from verified sources

McEnany defends Trump push for churches to reopen

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is defending the president's decision to push for churches to reopen. "It is safe to reopen your churches if you do...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Mediaite

McEnany, pressed on Trump's accusations of Obama administration crimes, points to Flynn leaks

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany pointed to the leaking in 2017 of the existence of conversations between former national security adviser Michael...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chiefragingbull

Charles Bender RT @trscoop: [FULL VIDEO] Trump takes questions from the media; Also Watch Live Kayleigh McEnany hold White House briefing at 2PM https://t… 2 hours ago

politicalHEDGE

The Political HEDGE WATCH LIVE: Fauci and health officials testify in Senate hearing about coronavirus response https://t.co/lJJAP5oUbt #president-trump 2 hours ago

maryann9245

LogicallyME 🔴 LIVE: President Trump Speech Honoring Veterans-POW/MIA at White House ... https://t.co/AAtUTkPOSo via @YouTube 8 hours ago

IncognitoJaguar

♏Kriste Andrea Tujague♏ RT @Troubadour8412: @Indiagirl99 @0ctoberReignz I listened to it live on the White House youtube when @realDonaldTrump said it so you heard… 14 hours ago

CrowderNancy

Nanc RT @KarluskaP: 🔴 LIVE: President Trump Speech Honoring Veterans-POW/MIA at White House ... https://t.co/kZdq1E5XpN via @YouTube 19 hours ago

SL_OKC

CSS RT @Goldstatetimes: HOT MIC IS NOW LIVE: President #Trump #Coronavirus Task Force Press Briefing at the White House 4/21/20 #TrumpLive #Tru… 22 hours ago

kentesswel

Kenneth Wells @AnnieGabstonH If that church has 18 holes, sand traps and a watering hole, then yes, he’ll be there. Otherwise, I… https://t.co/o172kzz89b 1 day ago

dianegr35390748

dgspride KAG MAGA⭐️⭐️⭐️ prey and fight RT @paulscotland5: 🔴 LIVE: President Trump Speech Honoring Veterans-POW/MIA at White House ... https://t.co/MAX3Owgrfs via @YouTube 1 day ago