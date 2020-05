Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Maddie Ziegler is starring in the new music video for Sia‘s song “Together“! The song is featured in the upcoming new movie Music, which Sia co-wrote and directed, and Maddie stars in. The music video also features Maddie‘s Music co-stars Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr, Beto Calvillo, Mary Kay Place, dancers from the film, [...] 👓 View full article