Lorde Dishes On New Music, Album Coming Soon?

Lorde Teases Fans With Promise of New Music The star previously delayed her upcoming third record back in October after the passing of her dog, Pearl. But this week she revealed that new music is on the way. Lorde, via newsletter Lorde, via newsletter Despite the current global health crisis, Lorde...