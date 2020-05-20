Global  

Sia, Darius Rucker & More Surprise Hospital Patients & Workers on ‘Healing Through Music’ Series

Billboard.com Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Sia, Lauren Alaina, Darius Rucker and more stars joined Musicians On Call (MOC) and Hyundai Hope On Wheels' new series Healing Through Music that surprises hospital patients and caregivers with once-in-a-lifetime performances.
