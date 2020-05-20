Sia, Darius Rucker & More Surprise Hospital Patients & Workers on ‘Healing Through Music’ Series
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () Sia, Lauren Alaina, Darius Rucker and more stars joined Musicians On Call (MOC) and Hyundai Hope On Wheels' new series Healing Through Music that surprises hospital patients and caregivers with once-in-a-lifetime performances.
